Prabhakaran is not alive, DNA certificates can prove: SL Army

Sri Lankan Army Spokesman Brigadier Ravi Herath on Monday said that the island nation has all the records, including “DNA certificates”, to prove that Prabhakaran is dead. “We have evidence that LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran was killed in the final battle,” he added. Tamil Nationalist Movement leader Pazha Nedumaran on Monday claimed that leader of outlawed Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Velupillai Prabhakaran was “healthy and fine” and will soon “announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race.” Addressing a press conference in Thanjavur, Nedumaran said that the changing global situation and Sri Lanka’s political crisis, including the removal of the Rajapaksa government, breathed a new lease of life to the LTTE chief encouraging him to step outside.