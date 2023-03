“Everybody expected this and our party people were very confident to win. We are going to win this seat with a huge margin,” Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said while commenting on party’s lead in Erode East by-poll in Tamil Nadu.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said on Erode bypolls, “I have already said that previously DMK-led alliance the Congress candidate Elangovan will win with the margin nothing less than 50 thousand votes and trends are indicating that.”