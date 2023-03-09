Hansika Motwani to headline thriller film ‘Man’, shares motion poster

Hansika Motwani, on Wednesday, announced her next film ‘Man’ and shared the first motion poster. Taking to Instagram, Think Music India shared the poster which they captioned, “Get ready for a thriller ride! #Man starring @ihansika coming shortly. Directed by #Igore.” The first look and motion poster hints that the film is an action crime thriller. Helmed by Igore, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Soon after the makers dropped the motion poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.