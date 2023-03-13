WA pledges for healthier India

Through the WhatsApp Incubator program, an initiative launched in December 2021, WhatsApp has supported multiple organisations to tackle critical health issues and build solutions for a healthier India. From chatbots promoting Maternal Health, Sexual & Reproductive health to diabetes management, here are some chatbots that every woman should know about. ARMMAN is an NGO working towards improving access of pregnant women and mothers to preventive information and services. Lack of access to preventive care information is a significant problem underlying the woeful maternal morbidity and mortality numbers in India. Girl Effect’s Bol Behen chatbot on WhatsApp helps adolescent girls and young women with concerns and queries around general health and sexual well-being. The ‘Hinglish’ language chatbot provides girls a safe space to grow their knowledge and is equipped with relatable and easy to understand content on sensitive topics such sex, relationships and reproductive health, in a self-paced chat on WhatsApp. Remedo’s DISHA chatbot on WhatsApp is a one-stop shop for PCOS and Pregnancy related information, including adherence to care plan post a doctor’s consultation and enabling sustainable lifestyle change. 7SUGAR’s gestational diabetes management chatbot on WhatsApp for expectant mothers is personalizing diabetes monitoring and care by asking women to upload their meal photos, glucose readings, vitals & symptoms for immediate feedback and creating an escalation path for interventions when required. Gramvaani’s WhatsApp chatbot, Kahi Ankahi Baatein (KAB) offers low-income communities with an interactive multilingual service that answers questions on sexual and reproductive health. It is a 24*7, personalized service where the youth can view, listen to, and share critical information related to sexual and reproductive health.