Ram Charan announces title of next film with Kiara on his birthday

Ramcharan announced the title of his upcoming film. Taking to Instagram, the ‘RRR’ star dropped a video with a title announcement. Sharing the video, he wrote, #GameChanger it is !” The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. ‘ Game Changer’ will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release in 2023.