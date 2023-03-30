Salman, SRK’s ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ to go on floors in 2024?

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will have a face-off in a film titled ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. As per a source, the film will go on floors in January 2024. “YRF isn’t talking about this project just yet because they have grand plans to announce it in a massive way but a lot of work has already started on Tiger vs Pathaan. We are expecting the film to start rolling in January 2024. Aditya Chopra is going to keep all details under wrap because this is the biggest ever Bollywood film that the industry has attempted to make in a long, long time. It is not every day that you get India’s biggest superstars SRK & Salman in one film,” the source shared. Talking about YRF’s spy-universe, it started with Salman Khan as Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger. Later, Salman reprised his role as Tiger in Tiger Zinda Hai. He is now all set to come up with Tiger 3 this Diwali. SRK, on the other hand, was recently seen headlining Yash Raj Films’ blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, which also saw a special cameo by Salman Khan. SRK will also share screen space with Salman in ‘Tiger 3’. During an Instagram live last year, Shah Rukh had confirmed his cameo in Tiger 3. The actor had said, “It’s great fun working with him. It’s always very nice.”