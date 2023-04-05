US is going to hell : Trump tears into Biden regime

Washington: The United States is going to hell, said former President Donald Trump in a jibe at Joe Biden’s administration while addressing a public gathering on Tuesday night.

Addressing supporters from his Mar-a-Lago property, Trump mentioned the Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal saying, “The FBI and Department of Justice in collusion with Twitter and Facebook in order not to say anything bad about the Hunter Biden laptop from hell, which exposes the Biden family as criminals and which, according to the pollsters would have made a 17 point difference in the election result, we needed a lot less than that, 16.9, it would have been in our favour because our country is going to hell.”

The 76-year-old, who has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to 34 felony counts in a New York court, has also claimed that the Democrats spied on his campaign.

“This could happen in America. Never thought it could happen. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it. From the beginning, the Democrats spied on my campaign. Remember that? They attacked me with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations,” Trump said.

“Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.Impeachment hoax number one.Impeachment hoax number two.The illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar a Lago right here.The lying to the Pfizer courts. The FBI and DOJ relentlessly pursuing Republicans, the unconstitutional changes to election laws by not getting approvals from state legislators, the millions of votes illegally stuffed into ballot boxes and all caught on government cameras,” he added.