Another blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar: One person was injured in a blast on Monday morning at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar, the very site where an explosion took place on May 6, police said today.

The cause of the explosion, however, is yet to be ascertained and police said they are “verifying” the cause of the incident.

“We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here,” Amritsar Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh said.

He further said that one person has received a minor injury in the leg and the glass facades of some nearby buildings were damaged in the blast.