K’taka polls: Campaign ends today

Bengaluru: High-octane public campaigning for the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka is set to end on Monday at 6 pm and voters will decide the fate of candidates and their parties on Wednesday.

BJP, Congress and JD(S) — are busy making their last pitch to woo the voters.

The top guns of all the major political parties were on a campaign blitz across the state in the past few days, even as the ruling BJP has been striving to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its southern citadel.

The Congress on its part is working hard to wrest power from the BJP to give itself much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.