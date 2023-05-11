Prez Rule must be imposed in Manipur, says Cong

New Delhi, May 11: The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Manipur violence seemed “pre-planned” and demanded immediate imposition of President’s Rule in the state to help restore peace and normalcy.

Congress spokesperson and the party’s in-charge for Manipur, Bhakta Charan Das, also demanded compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the violence and Rs 5 lakh for those whose houses were destroyed.

The injured should be treated immediately and safe space needs to be created for people to return to their homes and neighbourhoods, he told a press conference.

“The BJP government has utterly failed to control the situation (in Manipur). It has been unable to stop violence, unable to stop weapons from being looted or recover them, unable to rescue innocent people and unable to provide facilities to those in relief camps,” Das said.