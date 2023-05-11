Violent clashes renew in Sudan’s capital after relative calm

After days of relative calm, violent clashes have again erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum.

According to witnesses, fierce clashes took place on Wednesday in Khartoum and around the Al-Halfaya bridge, which links Bahri and Omdurman, the adjacent cities of the capital.

Video footage obtained by Xinhua news agency showed the army conducting intensive air bombardment against RSF military posts in the north of Bahri and deploying army convoys on the main streets.

The SAF confirmed in a statement that it “carried out a wide combing operation in Bahri”, adding the operation resulted in “hundreds of deaths of rebel militia, destruction of dozens of armed vehicles and removal of many enemy checkpoints in the area”.

According to the statement, the armed forces “also successfully ambushed a group of the rebel militia in the south of Bahri, destroyed seven armed vehicles, and seized six others”.

The army called on the citizens to avoid areas of clashes, stay indoors, and take necessary precautions for their safety.

In response, the RSF published video clips showing their response to an army attack on their positions in Bahri.