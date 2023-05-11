Amit Shah likely to visit WB in June to review BJP’s organisational structure

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given indications to the state BJP leadership in West Bengal of visiting the state again in June, sources from the party’s state committee said.

Shah gave this assurance to the party’s state leadership during his one-day visit to the state this week on the occasion of the birth anniversary celebration of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. He also attended a function of Border Security Force (BSF) at the latter’s outpost at the Benapole-Petrapole Border in North 24 Parganas district.

However, a member of the state committee said that the likely visit of Shah next month is aimed at reviewing the party’s organisational structure in the state and identify the lapses there in the backdrop of the panchayat polls scheduled for this year.

However, he added, all attempts will be made by the party’s state unit to arrange for a public meeting to be addressed by Shah, as he did at Suri in Birbhum district in April, where he said that if BJP wins 35 out of 32 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal in 2024, then the Trinamool Congress state government might collapse even before 2025.