K’taka: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar likely to share CM term

Bengaluru: After the sweeping mandate in Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress is busy finalising the Chief Minister following open claims from senior leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K.Shivakumar. Sources in the AICC told IANS that Siddaramaiah has put forward a suggestion that he was willing to share the Chief Minister position with Shivakumar.

However, Siddaramaiah, according to the sources, wants the first term and that he would demit office after the first two years with Shivakumar to follow in the rest of the term.

With the Kurba community and Vokkaliga community of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar respectively pitching for their community members, the Congress high command is in a difficult situation.