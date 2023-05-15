Spurious liquor: DGP issues strict warning

Chennai: After 12 persons died consuming spurious liquor in two separate incidents in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts on late Saturday and Sunday in north Tamil Nadu, head of the TN police force, DGP C Sylendra Babu on Monday issued orders to conduct a special search operation to trace and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor in the State.

The DGP has ordered the District SP, Commissioner, and Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PWD) officers to go on a search operation. He also issued an order to find out if the methanol in the factory, hospital, and laboratory is used to prepare the spurious alcohol, sources said.