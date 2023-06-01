‘Judicial probe, peace panel to resolve Manipur violence’

Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said a judicial probe headed by a retired high court chief justice to inquire into clashes which erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur, will soon be announced.

At a press conference held here on Thursday, he also announced that a peace committee under the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey which will have representatives of all political parties, besides representatives from both Kuki and Meitei communities and social organisations will be set up. ”Dialogue is the only solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur,” Shah said. ”We will soon announce a judicial probe headed by a retired high court chief justice and set up a peace committee,” he said.

The Home Minister also announced that a CBI probe will be instituted to investigate five criminal conspiracies and one general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur.