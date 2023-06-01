Rafale jets carry out exercises near Indian Ocean

New Delhi: Four Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force carried out a drill in the Indian Ocean Region simulating a scenario where they outmanoeuvred hostile warplanes to launch weapons at their target.

“Four IAF Rafales flew a long-range mission for over six hours into the IOR. The aircraft “fought” through a large force engagement en route to their Weapon Release Point,” Indian Air Force stated.

The exercise was carried out a few days ago but the IAF released the information now.

The exercise is seen as very important in the Indian Ocean Region. The Indian Ocean serves as a strategic bridge with the nations in India’s immediate and extended maritime neighbourhood.

The national and economic interests of India are inseparably linked with the Indian Ocean.