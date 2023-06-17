Mari Selvaraj’s ‘Maamannan’ trailer out

The trailer for the highly anticipated film “Maamannan” has been released, featuring a star-studded cast including Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, known for his blockbusters “Pariyerum Perumal” and “Karnan,” the film promises to be a powerful political drama. The trailer showcases Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu delivering exceptional performances that are bound to captivate audiences. The music for the film is composed by the legendary AR Rahman, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. Produced by the renowned production and distribution company Red Giant, “Maamannan” has generated significant buzz in the industry