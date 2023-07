Four persons died and 10 people got injured due to falling debris on Gangotri National Highway near Gangnani in Uttarakhand, said the police on Tuesday.

“Four people have died due to falling debris. 10 passengers who were injured have been admitted to CSC Bhatwadi for treatment”, police said.

The police further informed that SDM Bhatwadi and disaster management team are present at the spot. The rescue operation is underway, they added.