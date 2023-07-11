SC to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 daily from Aug 2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will commence day-to-day hearing from August 2 on a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which passed several procedural directions, fixed July 27 as deadline for filing of written submissions and convenience compilations by different parties.