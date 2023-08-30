China constructing bunkers in Aksai Chin to counter India: Report

Chinese forces are learnt to have ramped up construction of reinforced bunkers and underground tunnels in Aksai Chin, according to reports citing data from satellite imagery.

As per the reports, construction activities are taking place in Aksai Chin, a territory held illegally by China, but historically claimed by India. The reports further said that Chinese forces have started carving tunnels and shafts alongside a narrow river valley, to construct bunkers and shelters.

The development has come on the heels of China releasing a “standard map” showing parts of Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh under its jurisdiction, on Monday. Reacting to the map, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that “China has put out maps with territories (that are) not theirs. (It is an) old habit.