India decides to allow rice export to Singapore: MEA

In view of the “special relationship” with Singapore, India has decided to allow the export of rice to “meet the food security requirements” of the Southeast nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterized by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people-to-people connect. In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow the export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore,” said MEA official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday in response to media queries on rice export to Singapore.

“Formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly,” Bagchi added. India on August 27 introduced additional safeguards on exports of basmati rice so as to prevent exports of non-basmati white rice, which is presently under the prohibited category.