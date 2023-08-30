Rahul reiterates ‘China has snatched India land’ claim

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reiterated his claims about China “invading” Indian territory in Ladakh.

The Congress leader termed the matter of China including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai China as a part of its territory in its latest edition of the ‘Standard Map” as a “serious issue”.

Speaking to the media ahead at the Delhi Airport, Gandhi said, “I have been saying this for many years… What the prime minister has said, I have just returned from Ladakh… What the prime minister has said…That not an inch of land has been invaded..it is totally false”. The Congress leader claimed that all the people of Ladakh know that China has “intruded upon” Indian land.

Answering a question from ANI on China incorporating Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai China in its new map, Rahul Gandhi said,” The question of the map is a very serious one. But they (China) have captured our land. The Prime Minister should also speak on this issue”.

The former Congress president was on his way to Mysuru in Karnataka where he along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the launch event of the State Government’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

This scheme will be rolled out at a public function in Mysuru in the presence state Chief Minister Siddaramiah and senior leaders of the party.

Under the scheme, one among five poll promises made by the Congress during its election campaign, the State government will provide Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of the family of BPL families.