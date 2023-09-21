Post-dated cheque: NCP MP Supriya Sule on Women’s Reservation Bill

Terming the bill a “post-dated cheque”, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule slammed the BJP party for calling a special session for Parliament to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Women’s Reservation Bill for discussion in Rajya Sabha. Stating that neither census nor delimitation has been done, the NCP MP also said that the Centre could have introduced the bill during the upcoming winter session.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Supriya Sule said “They did this in such a haste, in a special session. There was so much haste that it seemed that they could have done it in December (Winter Session). Even if they did it then, the outcome would have been the same”.

“We are supporting it strongly. But it is a post-dated cheque because neither census nor delimitation has been done. Unless both of them are done it can’t be implemented. It will perhaps be implemented in 2029, who knows?,” BJP MP Hema Malini congratulated PM Modi for his “vision” following the passage of the bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.