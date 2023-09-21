Cauvery row: Siddaramaiah-led delegation meets Jal Shakti Min in New Delhi

A delegation of Karnataka Ministers led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat seeking to hold discussions on the Cauvery water issue.

During the meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday, the visiting delegation had detailed discussions with the Union minister over the Cauvery issue, they said. The meeting comes amid the Karnataka government seeking a stay on the Cauvery Water Management Authority order passed earlier seeking to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days till September 26. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Agriculture Minister N Cheluvaraya Swamy, and special representatives to the government of Karnataka in New Delhi T B Jayachandra and Prakash Hukkerian were also present.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting with Union Ministers and All-Party MPs from Karnataka to discuss the Cauvery water-sharing dispute in the national capital.