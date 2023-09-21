RS unanimously adopts resolution congratulating scientists on success of Chandrayaan-3

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday unanimously adopted the resolution congratulating the scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

It was adopted at the conclusion of the discussion on ‘India’s Glorious Space Journey marked by the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan -3.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha today at the commencement of a discussion on “India’s glorious space journey marked by the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3”, the Vice-President drew attention to the fact that the success of Chandrayaan-3 has established India’s standing as the first country to achieve a soft landing on the moon’s South Pole.

With this achievement, India has become a member of the Artemis Accords, the U.S.-led multilateral initiative to place humans on the moon by 2025, he elaborated.

Tracing the Indian space journey of more than six decades, the Vice President underscored that India’s space program has witnessed the transition from dependence on foreign launch vehicles to achieving complete self-reliance with indigenous launch capabilities.

India has not only developed the capacity to launch its own satellites but has also extended its services to launch satellites for other countries, with 424 foreign satellites being launched to date, he added.