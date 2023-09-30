Indian men’s team wins squash gold in Asian Games

India scored a sensational come from behind triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final to win the gold medal in men’s Team squash at the Asian Games on Saturday.

India came back after losing the first match before Saurav Ghosal and Abhay Singh won their matches to seal 2-1 victory for India.

Abhay Singh defeated Noor Zaman of Pakistan, coming back from 2-1 games and facing match ball at 8-10 to level scores at 10-10 and then win the next two points and clinched a sensational victory for India.