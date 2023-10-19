Karnataka HC dismisses DK Shivakumar’s plea to quash disproportionate assets case filed by CBI

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s plea to quash the CBI’s disproportionate assets case against him. The High Court was scheduled to pronounce its verdict on the DCM’s plea today.

The plea was rejected by Justice K Natarajan, who was hearing the case. The High Court vacated the interim stay on the CBI probe and directed the agency to complete its investigation and file a final report within three months.

The Supreme Court on Monday had refused to vacate the interim stay on the CBI’s investigation into the disproportionate assets case against the senior Congress leader.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notice to Shivakumar on a plea of the CBI challenging the June 12 order of the Karnataka High Court and sought his response by November 7.