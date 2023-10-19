Madras HC rejects Senthilbalaji’s bail plea

The Madras high court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

On Monday, the court had reserved orders on the petition filed by the DMK, seeking bail. Justice G Jayachandran reserved the order without specifying any date, after hearing elaborate arguments from senior counsel NR Elango, appearing for Balaji and additional solicitor general ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the ED.