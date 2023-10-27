‘Don’t change him till LS polls’: Stalin attacks RN Ravi with sarcasm

Chief Minister MK Stalin intensified his attack against Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Friday, as he sarcastically demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah “not to remove him” till the parliamentary elections. He said a “peddler of lies” who asked what Dravidam is, would “help us” (electorally). His attack comes a day after Raj Bhavan accused the local police of not registering its complaint in the ‘petrol bomb’ matter.

For the past two days, you all know what lies he (Tamil Governor RN Ravi) has been peddling. According to me, this person who is peddling lies and asking what Dravidam is, should continue being here. That is going to help us. I am requesting the Union government, the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah, to not change him at least till the Parliament elections, he said