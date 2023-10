Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Friday (27.10.2023) from 09.00 am to 02.00 pm for maintenance work.

Teynampet :

Poes Garden, TV Road, Elango Road, Eldams Road, Kamarajar Road, Bharathiyar Street, TDK Road, Cathedral Road, J.J. Road, Parthasarathy Garden, HD Raja Street, Venus Colony, Muresgate Road and all surrounding areas of the above places will experience power outage.

Supply will be resumed before 02.00 P.M, if the works are completed.