Air quality deteriorates in city

As Cyclone Hamoon swept across Bangladesh, its far-reaching impact extended beyond its immediate path, affecting the air quality in the city of Chennai. The cyclone’s wind patterns, driven by natural meteorological forces, have led to an increase in air pollutant concentrations over Chennai in recent days. This development is a matter of concern for the residents of the coastal city.
According to data from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Chennai’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 109 on October 23. However, this figure increased to 121 on October 24 and further climbed to 127 on October 25. As of 6 a.m. on Thursday, the AQI stood at 121.7 in Chennai.