Protest demanding closure of TASMAC shop

Students from schools and colleges gathered on Thursday in Old Washermenpet to demand the immediate closure of a Tasmac outlet located dangerously close to a girls’ higher secondary school. The protest, which took place on Mayor Basudev Street, highlighted the pressing issue of having a liquor shop situated merely 50 meters from the school’s rear entrance.

Furthermore, the Tasmac outlet stands at a mere 30 meters from the Maharani bus stand and approximately 70 meters away from Thiyagaraya College, sparking concerns about the proximity of alcohol sales to educational institutions and public transport hubs.

What adds to the gravity of the situation is that despite repeated written complaints by the local councillor to both the Tasmac management and the Chennai district collector, the liquor outlet continues to operate from a dilapidated building, sah residents.