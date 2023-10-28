US announces USD 150 mn military aid for Ukraine

The United States announced a latest USD 150 million for arms and equipment military aid package to bolster Kyiv to fight and succeed against Russia.

The US government in its latest package announces arms and equipment which includes air defense, artillery, anti-tank, and other capabilities, said a press statement from the US Department of State.

The US Secreatry of State, Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday, “This new package of arms and equipment includes air defense, artillery, anti-tank, and other capabilities which will further enhance Ukraine’s capacity to defend its territory against Russian offensives while continuing its counter-offensive against Russia’s forces. Ukraine’s forces are fighting bravely to reclaim territory seized by Russia’s forces, and this additional support will help them continue making progress. This package provides USD 150 million of arms and equipment authorized under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine.”

The US while reiterating its support for the war torn Ukraine noted that the US and its ally partners will continue to support Ukraine until the Russia withdraw its forces from the country.

Quoting the statement, “Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks, which continue to take the lives of innocent people. Until it does, the United States and the coalition we have built of more than 50 nations will continue to stand with Ukraine, and we will continue to work with Congress to help Ukraine secure its future – a future in which its people rebuild and live safely in a resilient and thriving democracy.”

On August 14, the United States government announced security assistance of USD 200 million for Ukraine which continues to defend its territory and protect its people. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a US State Department statement that the package, which is valued at USD 200 million, includes air defence munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armour capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment.

Moreover, In July this year, the US government announced a 1.3 billion USD military aid package for Ukraine — during its ongoing conflict with Russia — including air defence systems and attack drones.

According to the US Department of Defence, the package includes four more National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), medium-range air defence batteries that have helped Ukraine withstand ongoing Russian barrages of missiles and drones.

Notably, it is the same system that is used to protect Washington DC and the area around the US capital.

The package will give Kyiv a total of 12 NASAMS. The US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said last November that the NASAMS had a 100 per cent success rate in intercepting Russian attacks, CNN reported.

Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defense on July 18 said following an international meeting of countries providing aid to Ukraine “Make no mistake: We are determined to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom for as long as it takes.”