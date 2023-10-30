SC defers hearing on bail plea by TN Minister Senthilbalaji

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred hearing on a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji seeking bail on medical grounds in connection with the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi adjourned hearing to November 6 in view of the pass over sought by parties. Acceding to the request, it said, “We will hear on (coming) Monday”.

Balaji had petitioned the Supreme Court after a Bench of Justice G. Jayachandran of the Madras High Court refused to release the DMK leader on medical bail.

The High Court had accepted the contention raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Balaji is an influential person who could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses if released from custody.

The anti-money laundering agency, which had arrested Balaji on June 14 this year, had contended that retention of the accused as a Minister in the state Cabinet without any portfolio clearly indicates that he is highly influential.