RSS files contempt against TN police over ‘disallowing’ procession

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has filed a contempt of court case against the Tamil Nadu police. The case stems from allegations that the police did not grant permission for an RSS route march despite a court order in favour of the organization.

The petition filed by the RSS claims that the State police went against a court order by refusing to grant permission for the march. The matter was brought before Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court, where the RSS’s counsel urged the court to hear the petition immediately.

However, Justice Jayachandran rejected the request, explaining that the dates for which permission was initially granted to hold the march had already expired. Consequently, there was no immediate need to treat the case as an urgent matter. The court added that it would address the issue after the completion of the necessary petition procedures.

Notably, on October 16, the High Court directed the police to grant permission for the RSS procession planned in 35 different locations across Tamil Nadu, scheduled for October 22 and 29. This directive seems to be a significant development in this legal tussle between the RSS and the Tamil Nadu police.

Contempt of court cases are filed when parties believe that a court order has been violated or disregarded. In this instance, the RSS accuses the police of failing to adhere to the court’s decision regarding their march. The legal proceedings will now continue, shedding light on the intricacies of this dispute and how it will ultimately be resolved.

This case exemplifies the complexities and challenges surrounding the balance between individual rights, freedom of assembly, and the authority of law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety and order. As the legal process unfolds, it remains to be seen how the court will address these issues and reach a resolution that upholds the principles of justice and the rule of law.