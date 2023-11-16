Elated as an Indian broke my record: Sachin

Mumbai, Nov 16: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartwarming note for Virat Kohli after the former captain broke his record for most ODI hundreds in the history of the sport. Kohli got to the milestone at the Wankhede Stadium as he led India’s charge against New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semi-final.

Sachin Tendulkar was at the stands at the Wankhede Stadium as he stood up on his feet and applauded the effort from Virat Kohli. Kohli got to the milestone in just 106 balls as India made merry, scoring a total in excess of 380 in the big-ticket semi-final.

In fact, Kohli came up with a lovely gesture as he removed his helmet in the middle and bowed down to Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli got the Wankhede crowd up on its feet as he broke the all-time record after stepping up on the biggest stage.

Tendulkar took to social media to express his delight over Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI hundred, saying he was happy that an Indian broke his record and the icing on the cake was the milestone coming in such a huge match for India in the World Cup.