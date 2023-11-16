Hard working Sinner topples Djokovic at ATP Finals

Turin, Nov 16: Novak Djokovic‘s 19-match winning streak came to an end as he faced a formidable challenge from home favorite Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals. Sinner secured a remarkable 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) victory in a thrilling match that captivated the audience.

The earlier Green Group encounter between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune turned out to be a non-event as Tsitsipas retired injured. However, the evening session offered tennis fans a riveting contest between Djokovic and Sinner.

The battle between the two players lasted over three hours, showcasing high-quality tennis. The match was evenly contested, with neither player giving ground easily. In the deciding set tiebreak, it was the young Italian, Jannik Sinner, who managed to break Djokovic’s resistance.

Sinner, ranked fourth in the world and 14 years Djokovic’s junior, clinched his first career victory against the 24-time Grand Slam champion. The sell-out crowd erupted in cheers as Sinner sealed the win with a smash, highlighting the significance of his achievement.

With this victory, Sinner moved to the top of the group. However, his spot in the semi-finals is not guaranteed yet, as he still has a final round-robin match against Holger Rune on Thursday. The victory over Djokovic marks a significant milestone in Sinner’s career and underscores his growing prowess on the tennis court.