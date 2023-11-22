Xi calls for ceasefire

Beijing, Nov 22: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the release of all civilian captives and the implementation of a two-state solution for lasting peace in the strife-torn region.

Addressing the BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestine-Israeli issue, Xi said fundamental way out of the recurring Palestinian-Israeli conflicts is to implement the two-state solution, restore the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation, and establish an independent State of Palestine.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the current chair of the BRICS group, convened a virtual summit of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group of nations on the situation in Gaza.

Xi said the BRICS voice of justice and peace on the Palestinian-Israeli issue is timely and imperative.

He said that without a just settlement of the Palestinian question, there will be no enduring peace and stability in the Middle East.

Xi made three proposals to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict which including all parties in the conflicts should immediately cease fire and hostilities, stop all violence and attacks targeting civilians, and release civilian detainees to avoid more loss of lives and suffering.

He said China believes that the parties to the conflict must end hostilities and achieve a ceasefire immediately, stop all violence and attacks against civilians, release civilians held captive and act to prevent loss of more lives and spare people from more miseries.

Also humanitarian corridors must be kept secure and unimpeded, and more humanitarian assistance should be provided to the population in Gaza, he said.

He said that the collective punishment of people in Gaza in the form of forced transfer or water, electricity and fuel deprivation must stop.