Chennai floods: DMK failed to take preventive measures: Tamilisai

Chennai: In a recent address in Coimbatore, Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her dissatisfaction with the Tamil Nadu government’s response to the recent challenges facing the state.

She specifically pointed out the failure to implement preventive measures ahead of the rains in Chennai, attributing the city’s struggles to inadequate preparedness.

Tamilisai Soundararajan underscored the importance of proactive measures, emphasizing that Chennai’s plight could have been mitigated with proper precautions. Her comments shed light on the need for robust infrastructure and disaster preparedness to safeguard the well-being of residents during adverse weather conditions.

The Governor also addressed another concerning issue – the alleged mismanagement in temples across Tamil Nadu, exemplified by the recent attack on devotees in the Srirangam temple. She described the incident as an assault on the Hindu religion and called for corrective measures in temple administration.

Advocating for enhanced basic infrastructure in temples, Tamilisai Soundararajan urged authorities to prioritize the preservation and proper management of these cultural and religious institutions. This call for action resonates with the broader sentiment of preserving the sanctity of places of worship and ensuring the safety of worshippers.

The Governor didn’t limit her critique to the internal affairs of the state; she also condemned the recent attack on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Expressing concern over the security of governors in both Tamil Nadu and Kerala, she highlighted the threats they are currently facing, emphasizing the need for robust security measures to protect these high-ranking officials.