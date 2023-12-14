TMC’s Derek O’Brien suspended from RS

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of this session for “unruly behaviour”, as Parliament resumed amid tension over the major security breach in the Lok Sabha last afternoon.

Mr O’Brien had demanded a discussion on the incident, in which two men jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha and burst yellow smoke canisters. An apoplectic Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar named the Bengal politician and directed he leave the House immediately.

“Derek O’Brien is named to leave the House immediately… Derek O’Brien says he will defy the Chair… Derek O’Brien says he will not respect the rules. This is a serious misconduct. This is a shameful incident,” Mr Dhankhar said, ejecting the Trinamool leader for “disorderly conduct”.

Despite the warning, Mr O’Brien and other opposition MPs continued to protest, and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah be present in the House to answer for yesterday’s incident.