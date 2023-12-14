Parliament intruders belong to ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’

New Delhi: As sleuths are proceeding with the parliament security breach incident, several details about the key accused are being revealed.

According to Police sources all the accused were associated with the social media page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’. Everyone met in Mysuru about one and a half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not go inside the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. Everyone met near India Gate where colored crackers were distributed to everyone. Police is continuously interrogating them to find out who is the mastermind behind them, as per initial investigation, main conspirator is someone else.

Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow’s Manaknagar area, is said to be inspired by left-wing ideology and use to share and comment on similar posts using two Facebook accounts.

Both Facebook accounts of Sagar have not been active for several months. His Facebook pages revealed that Sagar was also in contact with many people from Kolkata, Rajasthan and Haryana via Facebook.

On the other hand, family members of Sagar have locked their house and gone to an undisclosed location. Sagar’s family includes his father, mother and younger sister. The family originally hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district and has lived here in Lucknow in rented accommodation for almost 20 years.

Himanshu, owner of the electric rickshaw that Sagar used to run, said that “one and a half months ago, he had taken my electric rickshaw on rent. He was a very nice boy and used to take e-rickshaw in morning and bring it out in the evening, just like any other driver. He used to keep himself within his work.”

Ahead of this, Sagar’s family said on Wednesday that Sagar left his home in Lucknow two days ago to take part in a “protest” in Delhi. However, the family said they were unaware of his involvement in the Parliament security breach.

Sagar’s maternal uncle has raised suspension on Sagar being framed in conspiracy and said, “I am shocked that he jumped into parliament; only God knows the truth. He has been pulled into it as per a conspiracy by someone who holds a big position; otherwise, he is a simple boy.”

Anuj Kumar Sharma Sagar’s fellow e-rickshaw driver said, “He also used to drive an e-rickshaw on rent; the boy is very good; he never quarrelled with anyone in the locality; whenever I used to come to the locality, I saw that he came, did his work and went away. He used to come and sit near my house and ask for work.”

On Wednesday, in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two people–Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D–jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to probe into the security breech incident, while the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry.

