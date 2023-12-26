Govt spreading false news of suspending WFI, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

After the government announced that it suspended the Sanjay Singh-led new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the government is spreading a false news as only its activities have been stopped so that the accused can be saved by spreading confusion. Slamming the government, Priyanka Gandhi in a post on X said, “The BJP government is spreading false news about dissolving the wrestling association. The wrestling association has not been dissolved, only its activities have been stopped so that the accused can be saved by spreading confusion.” Hitting out at the BJP government at the Centre, Priyanka Gandhi said, “To suppress the voice of an aggrieved woman, one has to go to such level? When famous players who made the country proud accused a BJP MP of sexual harassment, the government stood with the accused. The victims were tortured and the accused were rewarded. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) will not even listen. The Home Minister forgot the assurance given to the women wrestlers in return for withdrawing the agitation.” “The height of arrogance is that the BJP MP who is accused of sexually harassing female players, himself decided that the next national game will be played in his own district, on his own college ground. Defeated by this darkness and injustice, Olympic winner Sakshi Malik left wrestling, and when players started returning their awards, the government is spreading rumours,” she alleged.