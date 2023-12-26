23 resolutions passed in AIADMK GC meet today

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Council (GC) and Executive Committee (EC) held a meeting at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace in Vanagaram today.

The meeting holds significant importance as this is the first EC and GC meeting after the Election Commission and Supreme Court recognised Edappadi Palaniswami as the General Secretary of AIADMK.

23 resolutions have been passed in this meeting, of which some of the notable ones include–appreciation to Edappadi Palaniswami for guiding AIADMK as a General Secretary, appreciation for the success of the AIADMK Conference at Madurai, condemning DMK government for failing to take precautionary measures during the North East Monsoon and Michaung Cyclone which affected people’s life lot and also requested Government to provide proper relief to the affected people, condemning the TN Government for not telecasting live assembly sessions and deliberately disconnecting during Opposition leader speech, condemning TN assembly speaker Appavu for not abiding by Assembly legacy in allocating Deputy Opposition Leader Chair and condemning DMK government for failed law and order situation in the state.