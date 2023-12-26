Ram temple: BJP slams Left’s ‘religion as political weapon’ jibe

New Delhi: The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next month – to be headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – has become, as expected, a political issue ahead of a Lok Sabha election due in less than four months.

Invitations to the January 22 event have been sent to religious leaders and actors, but it is those sent to opposition leaders (and their RSVPs) that are making headlines.

This morning CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat underlined her party’s decision to skip a programme that she described as the “politicisation of a religious programme”.

“No, we will not go. We respect the religious beliefs… but they are connecting a religious programme with politics. “Using religion as a political weapon or to advance a political agenda is not right,” Karat said.

The BJP – for which construction of the temple has been a major campaign issue, and will be again in the run-up to the 2024 general and state polls – hit back at Ms Karat with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, saying, “… invitations were sent to all (but) only those called by Lord Ram will come”.

The Left leaders aren’t the only opposition politician to have refused the Ram Temple invitation.

Ex-Congress leader Kapil Sibal said he had “Lord Ram in my heart” and, therefore, didn’t feel the need to attend the ceremony, which will likely be a show of strength by the BJP before the elections.

What I say to you is from my heart… because I do not care about these things. If Ram is in my heart, and Ram has guided me on my journey, it means I have done something right, Sibal said.