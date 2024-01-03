Public hold protest at Kilambakkam bus terminus

Chennai: In a display of discontent, members of the public staged a protest at the newly inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, expressing frustration over the inconvenience caused by government buses running through the service road.

Residents allege that the constant presence of buses on the service road has restricted their use of the route, leading to dissatisfaction among the local community.

One of the key grievances voiced by the protestors is the alleged restriction imposed on school buses, preventing them from using the road. According to residents, traffic police have been redirecting school buses, exacerbating the inconvenience faced by students and parents.

The protest took a tangible form as protestors surrounded buses departing from the KCBT in Kilambakkam. This symbolic act aimed to draw attention to the issues faced by the community and convey their dissatisfaction with the current situation.

In response to the growing unrest, the Guduvancherry police intervened and initiated talks with the protestors. The public, however, remained firm in their demands, insisting that buses should be rerouted from the Kilambakkam bus stand via GST (Goods and Services Tax) road to alleviate the congestion and inconvenience faced by residents.

The standoff highlights a disconnect between the local community and the transportation authorities, with residents emphasizing the need for a solution that considers the daily challenges faced by those living in the vicinity of the KCBT. As discussions continue, finding a resolution that addresses the concerns of both the public and the transportation authorities becomes crucial to restoring harmony and ensuring smooth traffic flow around the newly inaugurated bus terminus.