Udhayanidhi to meet Modi tomorrow

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to invite them both to participate in the opening ceremony of the Khelo India events which are to be held in the state from January 19 to 31, 2024.

Udayanidhi to leave for New Delhi on Wednesday evening, will meet Prime Minister Modi on the next day Thursday, and invite him to attend the opening ceremony of Khelo India 2024 which will be held in Tamil Nadu this year.

More than 5,000 athletes are expected to participate in the 2024 Khelo India 2024 sports event to be held in the cities of Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Trichy.

While cricket and hockey were the only popular sports in India for a long time, the central government decided to identify and train talented players who would win medals in International sports events including the Olympics. Khelo India Youth Games are organized as an event to identify such talents.

The competition has been going on since 2018 and the previous editions of the Games were held in Delhi, Pune, Guwahati, Panchkula, and Bhopal.