TN govt announces Pongal gift hamper

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has revealed its plans to distribute ‘Pongal Gift Hampers’ to Rice cardholders and Sri Lankan refugees residing in camps across the State.

The hamper comprises 1 kg of raw rice, 1 kg of sugar, and 1 sugarcane. Notably, this year’s announcement omitted the inclusion of Rs 1,000 in cash, which was a part of last year’s Pongal gift hamper.

The contents of the gift hamper, including rice procured at Rs 32/kg, sugar at Rs 40/kg, and sugarcane at Rs 32/stick, are aimed at benefitting around 2 crore and 19 lakh ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu. The total expenditure for this scheme is estimated to be Rs 238.92 crores, with an average spending of approximately Rs 238 per family.

While the government’s decision to exclude the cash component has been met with mixed reactions, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has urged the DMK government to reconsider. Citing the recent floods that have adversely affected several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, and Kanyakumari, Panneerselvam emphasized the need for empathy towards the affected citizens.

Panneerselvam pointed out that last year, the Pongal package included a cash gift of Rs 1,000. Given the unprecedented challenges faced by the people in the wake of the floods, he argued that the absence of a cash gift announcement this year has caused dissatisfaction among the public. He further stressed the necessity of including a cash gift of Rs 3,000 in the Pongal gift hamper, asserting that it would provide much-needed relief to the families impacted by the recent natural disasters.

PMK founder Ramadoss too urged the government to provide cash incentive for ration card holders.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister M announced that the state will provide a cash gift of Rs 1,000 and a gift hamper to all ration card holders in the state in view of the Pongal festival last year.

Stalin said all ration card holders, including those who are residing in the Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp, will be provided Rs 1,000 for Pongal. The beneficiaries will also be receiving 1 kg of rice and 1 kg of sugar.

It was noted that a total of 2.19 crore ration card holders benefitted from the initiative. The cash and the gift hampers had cost the exchequer a total of Rs 2,356.67 cr.