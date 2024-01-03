Former DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam passes away Former DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam passes away

In a somber turn of events, former DMK MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam, who briefly ventured into the BJP before returning to the DMK, breathed his last on Wednesday. The seasoned politician had represented the Thousand Lights constituency in the Assembly in 2006, leaving behind a legacy of political involvement that spanned multiple parties.

Ku.Ka. Selvam commenced his political journey within the AIADMK and later shifted his allegiance to the DMK following the demise of M.G. Ramachandran, the late Chief Minister and founder of the AIADMK. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Selvam, reminiscing about the times they shared during party activities.

“My heart fills with sorrow when I realize that I will not be able to see his smile or converse with him anymore,” lamented Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in his condolence message. He further reflected on the days when Selvam traveled alongside him for party work in various districts, emphasizing the political camaraderie they once shared.

Despite a brief stint outside the DMK, Selvam made the decision to return to the party, a move that was not entirely unexpected according to those who knew him well. Chief Minister Stalin acknowledged this, stating, “Everyone knew that he would come back to the DMK. His death is a personal loss to me and the party.”