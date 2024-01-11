Ayalaan will captivate audiences, says Sivakarthikeyan 

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is set to kick off 2024 with a bang, starring in R Ravikumar’s eagerly anticipated science fiction movie, Ayalaan. In a recent interview, the actor shared insights into the film’s premise, describing it as a fantasy that explores the repercussions of extraordinary events in everyday life, particularly when an alien becomes part of the mundane.

“The idea was interesting, and when I heard the story, it was exciting,” Sivakarthikeyan remarked, highlighting the unique appeal of Ayalaan. The film, designed for a broad audience, is crafted to be engaging for both children and adults alike. Drawing inspiration from Hollywood superhero films, Sivakarthikeyan emphasized that Ayalaan is akin to those productions—accessible to all, with a special allure for younger viewers.

“This is not a kiddish film; it is a film for adults as well. Though kids will find it more attractive, it’s a kid-friendly alien, which I think the kids will love,” he explained, shedding light on the movie’s universal appeal. Sivakarthikeyan also touched upon the collaborative process of bringing Ayalaan to life, noting how the storyline evolved at each stage of production, particularly with the integration of computer graphics.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. As the excitement builds, Ayalaan is scheduled to hit screens on January 12, coinciding with the vibrant Sankranti/Pongal weekend. Sivakarthikeyan expressed his enthusiasm for the release, emphasizing the need for patience in crafting a film of such magnitude.