Fan fights with Vijay: I’m always his well-wisher, says Rajini

In a recent turn of events at the ‘Jailer’ audio launch, megastar Rajinikanth addressed the brewing social media clash between his and Vijay’s fanbases. The controversy arose after Rajinikanth shared a metaphorical story about a crow and eagle during his speech, leading to speculations that it was aimed at Vijay.

Setting the record straight at the ‘Lal Salaam’ event, Rajinikanth expressed his disappointment over the misinterpretation of his words. He clarified that the story was not intended as a reference to Vijay and urged fans to avoid unnecessary rivalry. Rajinikanth took the opportunity to reminisce about Vijay’s early days in the film industry, highlighting the actor’s journey from a 13-year-old aspiring artist during ‘Dharmathin Thalaivan’ to his current stature.

“Vijay grew up in front of my eyes,” Rajinikanth stated. He recounted the moment when director SA Chandrasekhar introduced the young Vijay and revealed his interest in acting. Rajinikanth, acting as a mentor, advised Vijay to prioritize his education before pursuing a career in cinema. The superstar praised Vijay’s discipline, hard work, and talent, acknowledging his rise to the top in the industry and his imminent entry into politics.

Expressing his disappointment at the perceived competition between them, Rajinikanth emphasized mutual respect. He reminded fans that both he and Vijay have previously stated that they consider themselves their own competition, discouraging any comparisons between the two iconic actors.

As Rajinikanth gears up for the release of his daughter Aishwarya’s film, ‘Lal Salaam,’ on February 9, he continues to be busy with other projects. The actor is presently shooting for director TJ Gnanavel’s ‘Vettaiyan,’ slated for a later release this year. Additionally, fans can anticipate the much-awaited ‘Thalaivar 171,’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.